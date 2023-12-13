Culver City police searching for suspect who entered home, sexually assaulted juvenile

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect who they say entered a Culver City home and sexually assaulted a juvenile.

The incident happened early in the morning on Dec. 2, according to the Culver City Police Department.

Investigators say an adult man entered the home in the city's Blair Hills community between 2-3 a.m. and "committed a sexual assault on a juvenile." He left the residence on foot around 7 a.m.

Police say they're using all available resources to identify the suspect. The department on Tuesday released a surveillance photo of the suspect leaving the area in dark clothing and a beanie.

The exact age of the alleged victim was not released.

Anyone with information that could help identify and locate the suspect is urged to call authorities at (310) 253-6302.