WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Culver City police searching for suspect who entered home, sexually assaulted juvenile

KABC logo
Wednesday, December 13, 2023 8:44PM
Suspect sought in sexual assault of juvenile in Culver City
Police are searching for a suspect who they say entered a Culver City home and sexually assaulted a juvenile.
KABC

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect who they say entered a Culver City home and sexually assaulted a juvenile.

The incident happened early in the morning on Dec. 2, according to the Culver City Police Department.

Investigators say an adult man entered the home in the city's Blair Hills community between 2-3 a.m. and "committed a sexual assault on a juvenile." He left the residence on foot around 7 a.m.

Police say they're using all available resources to identify the suspect. The department on Tuesday released a surveillance photo of the suspect leaving the area in dark clothing and a beanie.

Culver City police searching for suspect who entered home, sexually assaulted juvenile

The exact age of the alleged victim was not released.

Anyone with information that could help identify and locate the suspect is urged to call authorities at (310) 253-6302.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW