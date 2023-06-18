Culver City police seeking bicyclist caught on video firing gunshots into the air

Police in Culver City are trying to track down a bicyclist who was caught on video firing a gun into the air.

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Culver City are trying to track down a bicyclist who was caught on video firing a gun into the air.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Lindberg Park area, according to the Culver City Police Department. Officers recovered several shell casings, but no injuries were reported.

The man in the video was wearing a red sweatshirt and shorts while riding a black bike. Police have not been able to identify him, but they say he had tattoos on his hand.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (310) 253-6316 or (310) 253-6202.