Girl, 17, attacked while jogging in Culver City

The girl was jogging Friday morning near National Boulevard and Wesley Street when she saw a man following her on a bike. Police say he was watching her intently, with one hand down his pants.
The girl became scared and tried to run away but she was hit in the head with an unknown object.
She was knocked to the ground and briefly blacked out. When she regained consciousness, she saw the man biking north onto National Boulevard.
The teen was brought to a local hospital to be treated for the head injury.
A description of the suspect and more details are available here.
Anyone with information is asked to call Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer Assistant Chief Jason Sims at (310)253-6391 or the watch commander at 310-253-6202.