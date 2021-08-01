Girl, 17, attacked while jogging in Culver City

By ABC7.com staff
CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for a man who attacked a 17-year-old girl while she was jogging on a bike path in Culver City.

The girl was jogging Friday morning near National Boulevard and Wesley Street when she saw a man following her on a bike. Police say he was watching her intently, with one hand down his pants.

The girl became scared and tried to run away but she was hit in the head with an unknown object.

She was knocked to the ground and briefly blacked out. When she regained consciousness, she saw the man biking north onto National Boulevard.

The teen was brought to a local hospital to be treated for the head injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer Assistant Chief Jason Sims at (310)253-6391 or the watch commander at 310-253-6202.

