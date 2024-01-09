Cursive handwriting instruction in elementary school is now required by law in California

As elementary school students across California return from winter break, a new lesson plan will soon be on the way.

Learning cursive is now required by state law. The new law took effect at the beginning of January.

It orders California schools to include cursive writing lessons in first through sixth grades.

According to the Los Angeles Times, only 11 states currently have laws that require cursive instruction.

While lawmakers say cursive is important, especially as more young people are glued to their mobile devices, others feel it's just not used as often in the real world.