Boutique in Washington gets surprise visit from adorable duck family

RICHLAND, Wash. (KABC) -- When you go into a boutique, you expect to find high-end clothes or furniture, not a flock of ducklings!
The owner of Chic & Unique Furniture in Richland, Washington, said she left her store's door wide open for a sweet duck family who happened to stroll in.
Adorable video captured the mother waddling into the store first followed by several little ducklings.
Owner Wendy Howell said it was a beautiful spring day and thought the open door would bring in a little more business - but the duck family was an added bonus!
"I guess the cute duck family saw it was welcoming and thought they'd do a little window shopping too," she said.