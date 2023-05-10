WATCH LIVE

Boutique in Washington gets surprise visit from adorable duck family

Video shows the adorable moment the mother duck waddled into the store, closely followed by her ducklings.

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 2:42AM
RICHLAND, Wash. (KABC) -- When you go into a boutique, you expect to find high-end clothes or furniture, not a flock of ducklings!

The owner of Chic & Unique Furniture in Richland, Washington, said she left her store's door wide open for a sweet duck family who happened to stroll in.

Adorable video captured the mother waddling into the store first followed by several little ducklings.

Owner Wendy Howell said it was a beautiful spring day and thought the open door would bring in a little more business - but the duck family was an added bonus!

"I guess the cute duck family saw it was welcoming and thought they'd do a little window shopping too," she said.

