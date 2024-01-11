1 person found dead, 1 hospitalized after fire erupts at multi-family home in Cypress, officials say

CYPRESS, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was found dead and another was hospitalized after a two-alarm fire erupted Thursday morning at a multi-family residence in Cypress, officials said.

The blaze was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. at a property in the 5700 block of Playa Way, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The deceased person was not immediately identified. An injured woman was extricated from the structure and transported to a hospital in unknown condition, the Fire Authority said.

The agency's firefighters responded to the scene and were assisted by the Anaheim Fire Department.

Video from AIR7 HD appeared to show a burned-out unit at an apartment complex or duplex.

