Cypress police officer arrested for alleged sexual assault at his home

By ABC7.com staff
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- An officer with the Cypress Police Department was arrested early Friday for alleged sexual assault of a person he met at a bar in Garden Grove, officials say.

Officials say the off-duty officer met someone at a bar in Garden Grove and then drove back to his home nearby. At his home, he allegedly sexually assaulted the other person.

The alleged victim fled and called police. When officers responded to his home, he initially refused to come out. A SWAT team and K-9 unit were called in to the home. But eventually officers were able to talk the suspect into leaving the home and surrendering. He was arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail for the alleged sexual assault.

The names of the suspect and alleged victim were not released.

The Cypress Police Department says the officer was employed with the agency since 2008 and was a patrol officer in the Operations Division. He is on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation.
