DA Jackie Lacey addresses deputy-involved shooting case in Norwalk

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --More than two years after a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was involved in a fatal shooting of an unarmed suspect in Norwalk he is facing voluntary manslaughter charges.
District Attorney Jackie Lacey visited ABC7 on Monday to talk about that case and other issues involving her office.
Lacey said it took two years to charge Deputy Luke Liu in the incident because of the thoroughness involved in collecting and examining evidence and asking investigators multiple times to go back and obtain more information.
"If we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer broke the law and that the shooting was unreasonable and unjustified, then we file a case," Lacey said. "In this case, we filed a voluntary manslaughter because the evidence supported that charge."
Another topic Lacey addressed was avoiding scams and false fundraising efforts related to the recent wildfires. She said people should be skeptical when receiving fundraising calls and should check resources online or elsewhere to determine if a charity is legitimate.
