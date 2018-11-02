Uber driver charged with 5 felony counts after kidnappings, police pursuit in Santa Monica, DA says

An Uber driver was arrested in Santa Monica, accused of trying to kidnap a customer, then leading police on a chase during which two other passengers jumped from the moving vehicle to escape.

SANTA MONICA, Calif.
Charges were filed Friday against an Uber driver who allegedly kidnapped four passengers on Halloween and led Santa Ana police on a brief pursuit, prosecutors said.

Khaled Elsayedsa Ali, 35, was charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office with five felonies: four counts of kidnapping and one count of fleeing a pursuing peace officer's motor vehicle while driving recklessly, according to a news release.

Bail for Ali, a Garden Grove resident, was set at $475,000, the D.A.'s statement said. He faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 23 years in state prison if convicted.

Santa Monica police took Ali into custody Wednesday night. Investigators believe he was trying to keep a woman inside the vehicle and not allowing her to get out. The incident reportedly occurred near 23rd Street and Santa Monica Boulevard around 6:45 p.m.

Three additional calls came into 911 reporting similar incidents.

