Charges were filed Friday against an Uber driver who allegedly kidnapped four passengers on Halloween and led Santa Ana police on a brief pursuit, prosecutors said.Khaled Elsayedsa Ali, 35, was charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office with five felonies: four counts of kidnapping and one count of fleeing a pursuing peace officer's motor vehicle while driving recklessly, according to a news release.Bail for Ali, a Garden Grove resident, was set at $475,000, the D.A.'s statement said. He faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 23 years in state prison if convicted.Santa Monica police took Ali into custody Wednesday night. Investigators believe he was trying to keep a woman inside the vehicle and not allowing her to get out. The incident reportedly occurred near 23rd Street and Santa Monica Boulevard around 6:45 p.m.Three additional calls came into 911 reporting similar incidents.