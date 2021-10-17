Houston father accused of beating son with baseball bat and putting him under water, records show

EMBED <>More Videos

10-year-old boy says dad 'drowned him a lot,' records show

HOUSTON -- A Texas father has been charged after he allegedly hurt his son and at one point held him under water, according to reports.

Court records show Houston resident James Walker repeatedly abused his 10-year-old son between September and December 2019.

Police said the child's mother told them Walker once hit the boy in the face, taped his hands, mouth and feet and then put him under water. When asked what happened, the victim said: "When daddy gets mad, he holds (me) under water in the bathtub," according to court documents.

During the investigation, the boy told police he was hit with a baseball bat and board and that his dad "drowned him a lot."

The boy also told doctors his dad "stomped" on him.

According to court documents, the 10-year-old is now receiving treatment for PTSD as a result of the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texaschild abusechildren's healtharrestchildrenchild injuredu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Bill Clinton released from UCI Medical Center after blood infection
18-month-old hospitalized in grave condition after North Hills crash
LA County wants Vanessa Bryant to take psychiatric exam before trial
US religious group says 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti
Masks and vaccines are a must this holiday season, CDC says
Riley's game-winning single in 9th lifts Braves past Dodgers
Evidence of water vapor found on 1 of Jupiter moons: NASA
Show More
Strike dodged with deal between film and TV crews, studios
NASA's asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds
Karen Bass reiterates pledge to make solving homelessness top priority
Robert Durst hospitalized with COVID-19, his lawyer says
2 women killed when SUV crashes into pole in Lancaster, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News