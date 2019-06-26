'Superman strength': Dad jumps over 4-foot fence, dives into pool to save 1-year-old son from drowning

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida father is crediting his "Superman strength" for helping save his 1-year-old son from drowning.

Sunday afternoon started off as any other would. Albert Passavanti and his family were spending some family time by the pool.

That normal Sunday changed when Passavanti's 1-year-old son, Rocco, entered the open pool gate to grab a pool toy.

Video shows the boy walking along the edge of the pool, trying to grab the ball. Seconds later, he falls into the water with dad quickly following behind.

Passavanti dove over a 4-foot fence head-first into the pool, surfacing seconds later with his son.

"The second you see it you get Superman strength and just have to go for it," Passavanti told WPTV. "It didn't even cross my mind to go around, it was point A to point B."

He is hoping his situation can help other parents.

"Heads-up parenting, watch what's going on. Keep your eyes on your kids."

While experts praised his quick action, some said he could have done it in a safer way.

"You can drown also, but we know parents are going to do what they're going to do, right?," said Anna Stewart, manager of the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Palm Beach County. "They're going to go in and save their children."

She said the best way to prevent drownings is to teach children how to swim at a young age.

Parents enrolling infants in swim lessons


EMBED More News Videos

Babies can take swimming lessons as early as 4 months!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridafloridadrowningswimmingpool
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News