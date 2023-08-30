Dallas man fires through front door to fend off intruders

Two men trying to violently break into a Dallas apartment found themselves under fire as the resident shot at them through the door.

The resident says at first one of the men claimed to be a maintenance worker who needed to get inside.

When the man inside used an intercom to say no one was home, two armed men started trying to break open the door.

Video shows their shocked reaction as bullets blasted out through the door. Both ducked and ran off.

One of the men has been caught and taken into custody.