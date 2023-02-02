Video shows car strike bicyclist at Dana Point intersection before alleged assault; suspect ID'd

DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) -- Horrifying surveillance video shows a sedan striking a bicyclist at a Dana Point intersection before the driver allegedly exited the car and assaulted the victim, who later died at a hospital.

The dramatic collision, which launched the bike and the cyclist into the air, occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday at Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway.

Footage of the moment of impact was captured by a Ring doorbell camera mounted in front of a nearby home.

According to authorities, the man behind the wheel of the car then stopped, exited the vehicle and assaulted the male victim.

Details of the assault remained unclear Thursday. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died.

ABC7 spoke with a neighbor who declined to be interviewed on camera. She said her family heard what sounded like a "gunshot" before the attack. When they ran outside, she said, they heard the suspect uttering racial slurs about "white privilege."

A spokesman for the Orange County Sheriff's Department said investigators had not been told of that allegation.

"As of right now, no known relationship" between the victim and suspect, "and no known motive," sheriff's Sgt. Michael Woodruff said in an interview.

The suspect was later identified by authorities as 39-year-old Evan Smith Vanroy. He was detained by witnesses at the scene, which Woodruff described as "brave, heroic actions, from my understanding." "But at this time, again, all of this is encompassed in the investigation," the sergeant said.

Other witnesses said the suspect used a knife in the attack. Authorities said they were unwilling to comment on that claim until the investigation is complete.

The Orange County district attorney's office said prosecutors plan to file charges in the case sometime this week. The suspect is expected to appear in court by Friday.