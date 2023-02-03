Murder suspect charged after allegedly stabbing bicyclist to death following crash in Dana Point

The bicyclist who was killed after he was hit by a car and then stabbed in Dana Point has been identified as a 58-year-old doctor.

DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) -- A 39-year-old Long Beach man was charged Friday with murder in the killing of a bicyclist in Dana Point.

Vanroy Evan Smith also faces a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana.

"An innocent man is dead because he took a bike ride to enjoy a beautiful California day along the beach and he was hit with a car and stabbed to death by someone he apparently never met," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. "The murder of a complete stranger in broad daylight for what appears to be absolutely no reason is the stuff of nightmares."

Smith is accused of killing Dr. Michael John Mammone, 58, about 3 p.m. Wednesday at Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway.

Orange County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the corner for a traffic collision and assault.

The victim was riding a bicycle north on PCH when Smith allegedly struck him from behind and then got out and stabbed the bicyclist, according to the Sheriff's Department. Bystanders detained Smith until deputies arrived.

Sheriff's investigators say there does not appear to be any connection between the two men.

A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 14 in the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach.

Smith could face up to 26 years to life in prison if convicted at trial.

