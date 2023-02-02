Bicyclist rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Dana Point

A bicyclist was rushed to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a driver in Dana Point.

DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) -- A bicyclist was rushed to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a driver in Dana Point.

The collision occurred just after 3 p.m. near the PCH and Crown Valley Parkway.

The bicyclist was sent to the hospital in an unknown condition.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as the investigation unfolded, showing the bike mangled in the middle of the street and a white Lexus with a broken windshield.

It's unclear what led up to the crash. The condition of the driver is also unknown.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.