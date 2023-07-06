Firework careens out of control toward boaters in Dana Point on 4th of July; at least 1 injured

A group of friends said they were well inside the designated safe zone, enjoying the fireworks when something went wrong.

A group of friends said they were well inside the designated safe zone, enjoying the fireworks when something went wrong.

DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman is grateful to be alive after a 4th of July fireworks show in Dana Point took a frightening turn that left her with serious burn injuries.

Shocking video captured the moment a firework appeared to careen out of control toward boaters on the water at Doheny Beach.

A group of friends said they were well inside the designated safe zone, enjoying the fireworks when something went wrong.

"She was looking at the hole in her jacket and ... I can just see the panic on her face," said John Anderson of her friend Lauren Hassen.

The two were on a boat together when the incident occurred. Hassen now has second and third degree burns on her left arm.

"An arm can heal, it might leave a little scar, but my face was literally so close to that," said Hassen.

Jimmy Graesser was also with the group and described the harrowing scene.

"So it was choppy water and that little dingy was going up and down and I mean, any lower, somebody would've gotten it in the face," he said.

Paramedics told the group that another boat took an even bigger hit. It's unclear how many people were treated for injuries.

Eyewitness News reached out to the city of Dana Point but has not heard back.