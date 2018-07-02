A weekend explosion and fire on a small tour boat in the Bahamas killed one person and injured nine others, including a young dancer who ended up losing both her legs.
The Royal Bahamas police force said 12 people were on board -- 10 Americans and two from the Bahamas.
Sisters Stefanie and Brooke Schaffer were on board with their parents Stacey and Paul Bender at the time of the blast. Paul and Brooke suffered a few bruises and cuts, but Stephanie and Stacey sustained severe injuries.
Stacey suffered multiple broken bones and internal injuries. Stefanie, a 22-year-old dancer, sustained life-threatening injuries resulting in both of her legs being amputated. She remains in critical condition in a medically induced coma.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family's medical costs.
Police have not identified the person who died.
The cause of the blast remains under investigation.
