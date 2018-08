A weekend explosion and fire on a small tour boat in the Bahamas killed one person and injured nine others, including a young dancer who ended up losing both her legs.The Royal Bahamas police force said 12 people were on board -- 10 Americans and two from the Bahamas.Sisters Stefanie and Brooke Schaffer were on board with their parents Stacey and Paul Bender at the time of the blast. Paul and Brooke suffered a few bruises and cuts, but Stephanie and Stacey sustained severe injuries.Stacey suffered multiple broken bones and internal injuries. Stefanie, a 22-year-old dancer, sustained life-threatening injuries resulting in both of her legs being amputated. She remains in critical condition in a medically induced coma. GoFundMe page has been set up for the family's medical costs.Police have not identified the person who died.The cause of the blast remains under investigation.