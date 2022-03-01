Society

"Dancing With the Stars" pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy makes it to Poland after fleeing Ukraine

EMBED <>More Videos

'Dancing' pro Maksim now safe in Poland after fleeing Ukraine

POLAND (KABC) -- "Dancing With the Stars" pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy is now safe in Poland, he confirmed on social media.

He kept followers on Instagram updated while he made his way out of Ukraine.

Chmerkovskiy was in his native country working on a dance competition series when the Russian invasion broke out last week.

He spoke on Instagram Live Tuesday detailing what he witnessed on his way out of the war-torn country.

"It has turned into, into a David and Goliath of just massive proportions," Chmerkovskiy said in the Instagram Live post. "It's just reality. It's David and Goliath in reality. I feel like I'm in high school again in Brooklyn, and I feel like I'm in a hallway and I feel like I'm watching a little kid get beat up by a big kid"

The Ukrainian-American dancer praised Poland and its people for accepting Ukrainian refugees into their country during this troubling time.

He shared a post Tuesday morning showing he made it to Poland safely.

In a video he released Monday, Chmerkovskiy said he had been arrested in Kiev.

"At one point I got arrested," he said. "But -- again -- all good. I promise. But that was probably the least traumatizing moment in this whole thing, as far as Ukraine is concerned, but for me it was just a reality check."

EMBED More News Videos

"Dancing With the Stars" veteran, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, posted a new video message Monday, updating his followers on what he's been seeing and experiencing in Ukraine.



He left Ukraine shortly after the arrest and he documented his trek to the Polish border.

He was filming a project called "World of Dance U-A" in Ukraine when the invasion began.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyentertainmentrussiawarukrainedancing with the stars
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County's indoor mask mandate could be lifted Friday, Ferrer says
Kyiv TV tower hit, Ukraine's parliament says
Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at Sacramento church
MLB cancels Opening Day, sides fail to reach lockout deal
Borderline shooting hero honored at Thousand Oaks memorial
ACLU sues Texas after Abbott's directive towards transgender children
LA actor arrested for alleged involvement in deadly drug scheme
Show More
Biden steps to State of the Union lectern at fraught moment
SoCal Russian restaurant owner reports threats over Ukraine crisis
'The Issue with Elvis' started as family fun, but soon became a hit
Compton baseball event helps girls showcase, develop their skills
LA City Council confirms 1st woman as LAFD chief
More TOP STORIES News