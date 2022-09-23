'Dancing with the Stars': Sam Champion previews DWTS week 2 challenge

Sam Champion gave viewers an update on how practice is going for week two of "Dancing With The Stars."

LOS ANGELES -- "Good Morning America" and WABC-TV weather anchor Sam Champion gave viewers an update on how practice is going for week two of "Dancing With The Stars."

This week contestants will have to perform a Viennese waltz to Elvis!

Sam and Cheryl Burke will dance to "Heartbreak Hotel" released by the American icon in 1956.

'Dancing With the Stars' "Dancing With the Stars," hosted by Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro, streams live Mondays starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT only on Disney+. Learn More

Sam Champion's 1st round performance on 'DWTS'.

A subscription to Disney+ costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and a bundle consisting of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ costs $13.99 per month.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.