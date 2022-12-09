Danny Trejo partners with nonprofit to help feed homeless veterans at facility in Van Nuys

Actor Danny Trejo and the Everest Foundation, a nonprofit organization, hosted the third annual Bibles and Tacos event at the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission in Van Nuys.

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Actor-restaurateur Danny Trejo teamed up with the Everest Foundation on Thursday to spread the love.

The actor and the global nonprofit hosted the third annual Bibles and Tacos event for the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission in Van Nuys.

Trejo's famous tacos, beverages and his signature doughnuts were served to homeless veterans who live at the mission.

And the event doesn't only happen around the holidays but is held throughout the year.

On Dec. 27, Trejo is set to serve as grand marshal of the Hollywood Christmas Parade, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year.