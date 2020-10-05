Danny Trejo: 'Machete' actor, taco entrepreneur rooting for Lakers and all-LA Super Bowl

By Mahmoud Mohamed
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Actor and Los Angeles sports superfan Danny Trejo spoke to Eyewitness News Sunday about his big hopes for another Los Angeles championship - in at least one sport if not more.

Trejo, who was born and grew up in Los Angeles, was asked who he thought would win in Sunday's NBA finals matchup between the Lakers and Miami Heat. There was no hesitation: "Oh c'mon, the Lakers! I love L.A teams."

But the "Machete" actor isn't just a Lakers fan. He also roots for both NFL teams in Los Angeles - so much that he'd love to see a Super Bowl pitting one against the other.

"I wish we could have a game with the Rams and the Chargers in the Super Bowl, and just one half on one side, one half on the other side," he said. "Los Angeles teams rock."
Danny Trejo was on Eyewitness News Sunday talking about National Taco Day and his own restaurant chain Trejo's Tacos.

"We have the best tacos in the world," he boasts.

Trejo's Tacos is doing a Golden Ticket promotion at each location. Whichever customer receives a Golden Ticket, gets a free taco every day for a month.
