Local student receives much-deserved scholarship for work with special needs choir he founded

TEMECULA (KABC) -- Last summer, Eyewitness News first told you about a teen who started a special needs choir in Temecula. We have an exciting update on Dante Marzette and his very bright future.

Marzette has a big heart for those with special needs and he's also passionate about missionary work and providing hope to those who need it most.

Marzette was surprised during a recent choir practice with a much-deserved gift. Edison International provided Dante with a $50,000 check. He's one of 30 local high school students in Southern California Edison's service area selected as Edison Scholars. It's a scholarship helping students further their education in college in the area of STEM. Marzette plans to study mechanical engineering in college.

"I've seen it on videos and the news when someone will have a surprise like that, but I never thought that would happen to me," said Marzette. "I'm so thankful though. I've already received scholarships for college and this scholarship will cover the rest of it. I will be busy with studies but there will always be a goal of mine to impact the community with those with special needs."

His mother said she had to keep the scholarship news a surprise for three weeks!

"College is so expensive so we were praying that everything would be provided because we are not in a place to do that and he has really worked hard to get to this place and we're so thankful for all that answered prayers," said Emilie Marzette. "He had a full ride but there's also the other expenses so there's still a lot of more income that needed to come in for him and this has filled the gap."

"I see an incredible young man who has a very bright future. We are very excited to be a part of his future. Dante is going to go really far," said Keisha McNeal, Southern California Edison.