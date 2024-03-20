Isaiah Lee has been in custody since May 2022 when he rushed the stage as the comedian performed at the Hollywood Bowl.

Man who attacked Dave Chappelle at Hollywood Bowl set to be released from jail

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Isaiah Lee, the man sentenced to jail time in the on-stage attack on Dave Chappelle, will soon be released.

Lee has been in custody since May 2022 when he was caught on video rushing the stage as Chappelle performed at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the "Netflix Is a Joke" comedy festival. He tackled the comedian before security swooped in, rushed him to the side of the stage and subdued him.

Chappelle wasn't injured in the incident and Lee's attorneys have cited homelessness and mental illness. During a pretrial hearing Tuesday morning, a judge granted Lee a mental health diversion, thus waiving his speedy trial rights for two years.

Lee will be conditionally released to Lake Hughes Recovery Center in Gorman, California.

The judge also imposed the following conditions:

A no contact and stay away order from Chappelle

Lee can't possess any dangerous weapons or consume any controlled substance or alcohol

He can't be at any place where alcohol is primarily served, like a bar

Lee must pay restitution to the victim in an amount to be determined

Lee is due back in court in May.