Arts & Entertainment

Actor David L. Lander, known for role in 'Laverne & Shirley,' dies at 73

David Lander arrives at The National Multiple Sclerosis Society's 35th Annual Dinner Of Champions on Sept. 16, 2009, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/WireImage)

LOS ANGELES -- Actor David L. Lander, best known for his role as Andrew "Squiggy" Squiggman on the classic ABC sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," died Friday, according to a statement from his family. He was 73.

The Brooklyn-born Lander had more than 120 movie and television credits under his belt, including roles in "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," "Used Cars," "Scary Movie" and 101 Dalmatians: The Series." He'd continued to work as a voice actor until 2017.

He was perhaps most famous for portraying Squiggy, the upstairs neighbor and constant foil of the title characters in the "Happy Days" spinoff, "Laverne & Shirley."

Lander was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1983, a year after the sitcom ended. Originally private about his illness, he became an advocate for MS after revealing his diagnosis in a 1999 memoir, "Fall Down Laughing: How Squiggy Caught Multiple Sclerosis and Didn't Tell Nobody."

Lander is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kathy, and his daughter Natalie.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisioncelebrity deaths
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New stay-home order issued in SoCal as COVID cases spiral
Sherman Oaks restaurant owner vents anger over dining ban
Former legislative aide accuses OC assemblyman of rape
Father arrested after his 2 children found decapitated in Lancaster
Joe Biden officially secures enough electors to become president
Stimulus talks: What we know as optimism for new deal builds
High school football player arrested after attacking ref
Show More
Blaze rips through commercial building in City of Industry
LA County reports 8,860 new COVID-19 cases, shatters record again
Family says man died of COVID in CA prison just months before his release
Here's how SoCal lockdown will affect you
OC boy, 2, pronounced dead after being found in pool
More TOP STORIES News