Boyle Heights nonprofit celebrates 48th annual Día De Los Muertos event

By
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Boyle Heights nonprofit called Self Help Graphics and Art is celebrating their 48th annual Día De Los Muertos event this year, which started in early October.

According to the nonprofit, their event is the nation's longest running day of the dead public commemoration.



"I feel happy there are places like these because it's like honor and pride," said Georgina Arvizu, a local high school student. "It's like honoring a Mexican tradition and not just Mexican, but honoring your loved ones that have passed away."

Betty Avila is the executive director at the nonprofit.

"As the innovator of this tradition in Los Angeles, Self Help is excited to bring back this celebration in person to the community," said Avila.

According to event organizers, with Day of the Dead becoming more ubiquitous, they have a mission to with their celebrations.

"For Self Help Graphics it's important to be the stewards of this tradition here in Los Angeles because it's not just a one-day event. It's a process that we undertake with the community," said Avila.

Click here to see the list of events.

