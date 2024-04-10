Investigation underway after person killed in shooting, apparent crash in Bell

BELL, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities were investigating a deadly shooting and apparent car crash in Bell early Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported just before 2 a.m. on the 4700 block of Florence Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

An unidentified person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff's deputies were assisting the Bell Police Department with the investigation into what they called a shooting death.

AIR7 HD was over the scene where there was a mangled car that appeared to be charred and debris from an apparent crash. Several evidence markers were also scattered across the street.

It's unclear if the victim died in the crash or if they had been fatally shot before.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.