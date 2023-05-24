Woman fatally shot by neighbor in South LA apartment after dispute, police say

A man is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor after a dispute at an apartment building in South Los Angeles.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor after a dispute at an apartment building in South Los Angeles.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday inside the building on 88th Street and Vermont Avenue in Vermont Vista neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She has only been identified as a woman in her 30s. The victim died at the scene.

The suspect, a man in his 40s, was barricaded inside the building before he was eventually taken into custody.

Additional details regarding the dispute were not available.