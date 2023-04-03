It was a bloody weekend in Southern California, with five deadly shootings taking place and only one arrest.

5 deadly shootings over the weekend in SoCal leave at least 6 dead; 1 person arrested so far

On Monday morning officers are investigating incidents from West Hills to Chino.

Saturday morning in Van Nuys, one man was killed and another wounded when a gunman knocked on a door then shot inside the home when it opened.

Also on Saturday, in Artesia, one person was found dead at the 11900 block of 168th Street.

On Sunday, in Chino, police officers found a shooting victim dead in a parking lot at the 5400 block of Philadelphia Avenue.

In Hollywood, the LAPD says an argument led to two people being gunned down near the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Sunset Boulevard.

And, in West Hills, another shooting in a shopping center parking lot, killing one and injuring four.

Police say it was a drug deal gone wrong and gang related.

One man was arrested in that case.

Witnesses to the shootings described the terror.

"We heard multiple gunshots all at once, and then I think there was one after," said Tiffany Rose, a witness to one of this weekend's shootings. "Then we heard people screaming, and then we just kinda ran away because we didn't want to be part of it."

Adam Strickland, a witness to a shooting as well, said he did not realize he was near a shooting until he saw people running.

"We had just come out of the theater, I was in my car, and then I heard a couple of pops," said Strickland. "It did not even register with me that they were gunshots until I heard people running away in my rear view."

This string of deadly shootings comes just days after LAPD released its homicide report showing a 5% drop in killings in 2022.