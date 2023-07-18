Tourist hotspot: Many tourists flock to Death Valley to experience some of the hottest temperatures ever recorded.

Tourists flock to Death Valley as temperatures get close to 130 degrees

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Death Valley National Park is home to Badwater Basin, which at 282 feet below sea level is the lowest elevation point in North America.

But that's not the main draw this time of year. Many tourists flock to Death Valley to experience some of the hottest temperatures ever recorded.

"This heat here, 128 degrees, it's the real deal," said one tourist from Arkansas.

"I feel like I'm in an oven," said another brave soul from Ohio.

The Furnace Creek visitor center has recorded the hottest temperatures on Earth. According to the National Weather Service, the official record was 130 degrees Fahrenheit, set in July of 2021.

But according to park officials, it may have been even hotter more than a century ago.

"The hottest temperature ever recorded was here in 1913 - July 10, 1913," said park ranger Nico Ramirez. "They recorded 134 degrees Fahrenheit."

Although some are skeptical of that particular record, Ramirez said it's the unique geography of Death Valley National Park that allows temperatures to bake in the summertime. Not only is the valley the lowest point on Earth, but it's surrounded by two large mountain ranges: the Panamint mountains to the west and the Black Mountains to the east.

"Heat gets trapped down in the valley," said Ramirez. "The heat tries to escape at the night, but it can't. It gets forced back down and it re-heats, kind of like a convection oven.

"So, it's kind of like being in an air fryer in the park."

The digital thermometer at the Furnace Creek visitor center is a popular place for selfies and group photos. Many tourists stuck around until mid-afternoon as the temperature rose steadily toward 130 degrees, hopeful to witness another record.

Alas, it did not happen.

"Yesterday we hit 128," said Ramirez. "Which is pretty close."