Deaths of baby, parents in separate LA County incidents investigated as murder-suicide, sources say

The death of a baby girl on the 405 Freeway is linked to a homicide in Woodland Hills and possibly a fatal crash in Redondo Beach, investigators say.

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- The deaths of a baby and her parents who were found at three separate locations in Los Angeles County are being investigated as involving a possible murder-suicide that began when the woman allegedly stabbed her husband in a domestic violence incident, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The deceased man was identified Tuesday by the county medical examiner's office as 29-year-old Jaelen Chaney.

Early Monday morning, after the woman drove away from the scene of the fatal stabbing in Woodland Hills with the couple's two daughters -- a baby and a 9-year-old -- the infant was found deceased on the 405 Freeway in the Westchester area, sources said. The older child was found at the same location, injured but alive.

Drivers who discovered the unaccompanied children around 4:30 a.m. called 911, and the surviving girl was transported to a hospital. Whether the baby had died earlier or on the freeway remains unclear.

The California Highway Patrol has asked the public for help in confirming details of how the children ended up on the freeway. Anyone who may have driven by the area at that time was asked to go back and look at dash cameras.

"Witnesses claim there was a black sedan in the area at the time of the incident," said CHP Officer Isabel Diaz. "They didn't indicate what relation they had, but just possibly involved. If anyone else was in the area, northbound 405 at Centinela Avenue approximate 4:30 (a.m.), we'd appreciate if you could call with any information."

The mother then crashed her car into a tree in Redondo Beach at high speed around 5 a.m., sources said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 7:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department was notified of a man's body at an apartment complex in Woodland Hills on Variel Avenue.

Police said they were able to establish definite links between the 405 and Woodland Hills incidents. Sources told Eyewitness News the older girl who was injured on the freeway was a witness to the Woodland Hills homicide.

Neighbors said they heard a loud argument coming from a unit in the building in the middle of the night before the husband was stabbed to death.

A 26-year-old woman who lives in the building next to the apartment says in the morning she saw a bloody scene.

"Their door was wide open, there was blood on the floor leading into their apartment, and then a trail of it in the hallway leading up to the elevator and I saw some blood on the wall," she said.

Her father called 911.

"Called the police and told them that something was not right," he recalled. "And they told me, when I spoke to the EMT, to go in and check on the body. So I did. And he was deceased, he was facedown on the floor. And there was a lot of blood."