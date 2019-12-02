Decapitated body found in Griffith Park prompts investigation

GRIFFITH PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dismembered human remains were discovered in Griffith Park Monday, prompting a homicide investigation, according to police.Los Angeles police officers responded to the area near the intersection of Griffith Park Drive and Camp Road around 9 a.m. shortly after a hiker in the area discovered a piece of the decapitated body, authorities said. Officers then located other parts of the body in the surrounding area.The victim, only identified as a man in his 40s, is believed to have been dead for at least two to three days, according to law enforcement. Lieutenant Ryan Rabbet with LAPD added that they don't believe a crime was involved.Rabbet also speculated that it may have been a homeless person that died and was later dismembered by an animal.A homicide investigation was launched due to protocol, but foul play isn't suspected. Additional circumstances surrounding the death were not immediately released.