1 person fatally shot in car in Del Rey after incident between drivers on 90 Freeway

DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was shot and killed while in a vehicle in the Del Rey area Monday afternoon.

Los Angeles police say the incident began with an apparent argument between two drivers on the eastbound 90 Freeway just after noon Monday.

Apparently the two vehicles exited the freeway and ended up at the intersection of Maxella Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard. At that point, police say, the driver of one vehicle got out and shot the other driver, described as a man around 25 years old. The suspect fled the scene.

Footage from AIR7 HD showed two vehicles at the scene, an SUV which appeared to have one or more bullet holes in a window and a second vehicle, a dark-colored four-door sedan, covered in a white tent where there was believed to be a body.

Police say the incident began on the 90 Freeway and ended about two blocks away, in the area of Maxella Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard.

Streets in the area were shut down during the investigation.

A detailed description of the male suspect was not available.

