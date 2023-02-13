Video shows moment Delta airplane wing catches fire

NEW YORK -- A scary sight on a Delta Airlines flight to New York City was caught on video.

A plane that was flying from Edinburgh to New York was forced to make an emergency landing at Glasgow Prestwick Airport shortly after take-off on Friday when flames were spotted coming from one of the wings, the Glasgow Times reported.

Passenger Cory McIntosh was on Delta Flight 209 when she captured video of the moment the flames began coming out of the wing. In the video, children can also be heard crying in the background.

"It was a very scary situation, especially with so many kids on board," McIntosh told Storyful, adding that the crew were "great at trying to keep people calm."

"They were clearly shaken by the situation but remained professional and helped a lot of passengers calm down. Can't fault them," she said.

In a statement reported by the Glasgow Times, a Delta Air Lines spokesperson said the flight was diverted following "a mechanical issue with one of the aircraft's two engines."