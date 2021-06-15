Man to face charges after allegedly making 'terroristic threats' on flight out of LAX

EMBED <>More Videos

Former Delta flight attendant to face charges after flight diverted

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A former Delta Airlines flight attendant who disrupted a flight out of Los Angeles International Airport is expected to face assault and battery charges.

Oklahoma City police say Stephon Jamar Duncan, 34, made "terroristic threats" to "take down the plane." The flight to Atlanta made an emergency landing in Oklahoma, where Duncan was arrested Friday night.

Authorities say he also attacked two flight attendants before several other passengers -- including an off-duty pilot -- and the flight crew were able to subdue him.

"This guy started getting really irate, and then he sort of threatened one of the stewards and then he went to the door, like the big door, and he went in and kind of grabbed it," recalled Darren Genet, a passenger on the flight who witnessed the incident.

RELATED: Delta flight from LAX diverted after unruly passenger makes 'terroristic threats'
EMBED More News Videos

An unruly passenger is in custody after another violent disruption onboard a Delta flight, this time on a plane traveling from Los Angeles.



"And then for me, I was just like, 'Oh, this guy's trying to like open the door. He's, you know, he's gonna take us out,'" Genet said.

No passengers were injured in the incident.

The incident is the third time in the past few weeks in which flights out of LAX have been diverted because of unruly passengers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyoklahomaarrestflight divertedlos angeles international airportu.s. & worlddeltaflight attendant
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
More TOP STORIES News