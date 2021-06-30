COVID-19 vaccine

Without masks, even the fully-vaccinated can play a part in spreading the COVID Delta variant

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Without masks, even the fully-vaccinated can spread Delta variant

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As cases of the Delta variant continue to multiply, L.A. County health officials warn this newly-minted "Pandemic of the Unvaccinated" will start to take a dangerous turn.

At a Los Angeles City Council meeting, a resident during public comment noticed masks were largely absent.

"I just want to ask all of you, where are your masks?" the caller asked.

The question came up after the county health department "strongly" recommended people mask indoors in public places regardless of vaccination status. The reason is the increased spread of the far more contagious Delta variant.

MORE | LA County recommends masking indoors amid spread of Delta variant
EMBED More News Videos

Health officials in Los Angeles County now strongly recommend that people wear masks indoors in public places - regardless of their vaccination status - to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus.



"It's 50 to 60% more contagious than the Alpha variant which is 50 to 60% more contagious than the original," said Dr. Kenneth Kim with Ark Clinical Research in Long Beach.

Besides cases in L.A. County, Long Beach health officials have also identified the strain in their sampling.

Indoor masking is a precautionary measure because people who've been vaccinated are protected against the Delta variant.

"The fact that you got vaccinated should take away the fear that you're going to die from this or you're going to be hospitalized," Kim said.

But Kim, who is a principal investigator for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, points out masking even among the fully-vaccinated can help prevent spread. Breakthrough infections, although rare and mild in those vaccinated, are more likely to occur which can infect those who are unvaccinated.

Delta variant of COVID-19 a rising concern in Los Angeles County
EMBED More News Videos

While overall COVID-19 rates remain relatively low in Southern California amid continuing vaccination efforts, officials are increasingly worried about a growing threat from the delta variant.



"When you go to a large gathering where there are lots of people, the chances of someone carrying the virus asymptomatically and transmitting it is higher," he said.

New Moderna preliminary lab data shows its vaccine will likely hold up against the Delta variant. Johnson and Johnson's efficacy, although not as high as mRNA vaccines, still protects. Yet, some doctors have suggested J&J recipients boost their immunity with an mRNA dose. Experts advise that now is not the time to experiment.

"I don't think we should be panicking nor should we be running off and getting a second vaccine. I think we should just watch and see," Kim said.

He said right now the unvaccinated should be the most worried about the Delta variant.

"It is slightly more lethal than the original virus. So you're just putting yourself at risk and there's no reason to do that." he said.



MORE | Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may offer protection for years, experts say
EMBED More News Videos

New research shows promising signs that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines may offer protection for a longer time than previously thought - and that protection could potentially last for years.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessface maskmedicalcircle of healthcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
SoCal siblings participate in vaccine trial for young children
Moderna data indicates COVID vaccine effective against variants
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may offer protection for years, experts say
FDA adds warning to COVID vaccines about heart inflammation risk
TOP STORIES
Mother charged with murdering her 3 young kids in East LA
SoCal woman who falsely accused Black teen of theft pleads not guilty
Boy Scouts camper bitten by shark while canoeing at Catalina Island
'Thank you': Cosby issues statement following release from prison
Can you lose weight by locking your teeth shut?
SJ mom admits to strangling her 7-year-old son: Prosecutor
Anaheim woman shares secret to life on 109th birthday
Show More
Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88
Beach report: 1 LA County beach makes list for worst water quality
Traveling for 4th of July? What you need to know before going to LAX
There's apparently $1,000 hiding somewhere near Santa Cruz
Woman obtains restraining order against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer
More TOP STORIES News