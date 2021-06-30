Health & Fitness

New DentalSlim device helps patients lose weight by locking teeth shut

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Can you lose weight by locking your teeth shut?

Would you put a lock on your mouth to try to lose weight?

The DentalSlim Diet Control device uses magnets to lock a person's upper and lower teeth together, allowing them to only ingest a liquid diet.

The device lets you open your mouth only by about 2 millimeters.

A dentist fits the locking bolts on your upper and lower teeth.

Participants in a trial reported losing an average of 14 pounds in two weeks.

Researchers say the device doesn't restrict breathing and apparently still allows you to speak.



Some people have ridiculed the DentalSlim online, saying it resembles a "creepy" torture device.

But researchers with the University of Otago in New Zealand responded by saying its main intent was not for the general public to slim down, but for those who have a short-term medical need to lose weight quickly, such as preparing for some types of surgery and for managing diabetes.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdietingweight lossdietweightdiabetes
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mother charged with murdering her 3 young kids in East LA
SoCal woman who falsely accused Black teen of theft pleads not guilty
Boy Scouts camper bitten by shark while canoeing at Catalina Island
'Thank you': Cosby issues statement following release from prison
SJ mom admits to strangling her 7-year-old son: Prosecutor
Anaheim woman shares secret to life on 109th birthday
Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88
Show More
Without masks, even the fully-vaccinated can spread Delta variant
Beach report: 1 LA County beach makes list for worst water quality
Traveling for 4th of July? What you need to know before going to LAX
There's apparently $1,000 hiding somewhere near Santa Cruz
Woman obtains restraining order against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer
More TOP STORIES News