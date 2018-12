Sheriff's deputies are investigating a discovery of human remains in Santa Clarita.The remains were found Wednesday morning to the west of Magic Mountain Parkway and Railroad Avenue.The identity, age and gender of the person have not been released.Deputies are investigating.Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or provide an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477.