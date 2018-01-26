Deputies investigating Perris woman's death as homicide

Riverside County sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a Perris residence Thursday as a homicide.Authorities responded to the home on a medical emergency call around 9:12 p.m. Deputies said they found a woman inside with "significant injuries."The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was not immediately identified.Riverside County sheriff's homicide investigators did not immediately provide details on any suspect or suspects who may have been involved.Anyone with information about the crime should call investigator Loureiro with the central homicide unit at 951-955-2777, or investigator Negrete at 951-210-1000.