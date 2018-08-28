Two sheriff's deputies were being hailed as heroes for rescuing a baby boy who was found not breathing during a traffic stop Monday evening in Lakewood.According to a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Deputy Tyler Milton saw a vehicle driving erratically on Lakewood Boulevard near the 91 Freeway about 10:20 p.m.Milton conducted a traffic stop, and when the vehicle pulled over a man got out with a baby who was not breathing, said sheriff's Deputy Tracy Koerner.Milton put out a call for help and began trying to resuscitate the child, the spokeswoman said. Deputy Alissa Farrington arrived at the scene and transported Milton and the boy to Long Beach Medical Center.While en route to the hospital, Milton performed CPR on the baby, who began breathing on his own before they arrived, according to Koerner.Dramatic news video from outside the medical center's entrance shows at least four patrol vehicles pulling up with their lights and sirens activated. A deputy is seen exiting one of the cars and rushing into the building with the child in his arms.The boy was listed in stable condition. His age was not disclosed.