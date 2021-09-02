Video: LASD deputies save little girl after near-drowning in Carson backyard pool

Deputies were called to a home in Carson on Aug. 25 on a report of a baby drowning on Marine Avenue.
Apparently the 21-month-old had followed her brother outside to get a ball but somehow ended up in the pool, upside down and unresponsive.
Family members were trying to revive little Maddie when deputies showed up and took over the CPR efforts.
They were able to clear the water from her lungs and she began to revive.
In the video, you can hear the faint cry of the little girl as she regains consciousness, and a deputy pats her on the back.
Fire department paramedics arrived and provided additional medical assistance and brought her to the hospital. She was released two days later and is expected to make a full recovery.
The family invited the first responders back to the home to thank them for saving Maddie.