Deputies searching for missing hiker near Iron Mountain in Angeles National Forest

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Authorities are searching for a 60-year-old woman who was last being seen hiking in the Angeles National Forest earlier this month.Maria Loida Tice was last seen between 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Feb. 13 hiking on the Heaton Flat trail toward the summit of Iron Mountain in the unincorporated Angels Crest area of the Angeles National Forest, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Tice is described as 5-feet, 4-inches tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. She also wears glasses, the department said.The sheriff's department's Malibu Search and Rescue Team said on social media Tice may have been wearing black tights, a black puffer vest, a light lavender shirt and a green crewneck. She also would have been carrying hiking poles and a backpack.Anyone with information on Tice's whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff's department's missing persons unit at 323-890-5500.