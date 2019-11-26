Officials identify deputy who was left in critical condition by alleged drunk driver in Paramount

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5719517" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was chasing after an assault suspect when she was struck by an SUV driven by an alleged drunk driver in Paramount, officials said.

It’s tough to see one of our own in the ICU. My wife and I said a prayer for our @LKDLASD Deputy, Dakota Palanca, please keep her in your prayers. #SheriffV #LASD pic.twitter.com/DdPKmBoPnq — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) November 26, 2019

PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy who was left in critical condition after she was struck by an alleged DUI driver in Paramount has been identified as 25-year-old Deputy Dakota Palanca.Palanca, who works in the Lakewood station, continues fighting for her life in the hospital after first being assaulted by one suspect and then run over by another.She had responded Monday evening to a call of a person acting erratically in the 8500 block of Alondra Boulevard.Before she could even get out of her car, the suspect started attacking her, punching her through the window of the cruiser, according to Sheriff Alex Villanueva.She got out of the car and gave chase to the suspect on foot through a nearby parking lot.As the foot chase crossed Alondra and Downey Avenue, she was struck by a Chevrolet Suburban heading eastbound.The collision left her severely injured. She was transported by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, where she was listed in critical condition."It's tough to see one of our own in the ICU," Sheriff Alex Villanueva tweeted. "My wife and I said a prayer for our @LKDLASD Deputy, Dakota Palanca, please keep her in your prayers. #SheriffV #LASD."Other deputies who had responded to the scene took the original suspect into custody and booked him for assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer.Villanueva says the driver of the Suburban was driving under the influence and was arrested for felony DUI.