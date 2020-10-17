LASD deputies shoot, kill man in Willowbrook incident

By ABC7.com staff
WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies and detectives are swarming a neighborhood in Willowbook after a deputy opened fire, killing a man.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of East 121 Street in unincorporated Willowbrook.

The man, described by deputies as a suspect, was pronounced dead at the scene. The body was on the ground outside a home covered by a sheet. There was no immediate word on what crime he was suspected of committing or what led to the fatal shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

A crowd of people is gathering at the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
willowbrookcomptonlos angeleslos angeles countypolice involved shootinglos angeles county sheriff's departmentdeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IE fruit vendor in coma after car plows through cart
Burbank now enforcing mask wearing in public spaces
Dodgers win, force Game 6 against Atlanta Braves
EDD backlog frustrating for unemployed Californians
Rapper who boasted about unemployment fraud scheme arrested
You can rent out an AMC theater for $99
Trump to visit Orange County on Sunday
Show More
Moorpark schools 1st in Ventura County to reopen
Trump administration reverses decision to deny CA aid
Rudolph and Santa movie puppets are going up for auction
College grads create 'Vote Saver' project to cut wait time at polls
Parents upset over homeless encampment near local school
More TOP STORIES News