California Department of Justice investigating fatal deputy shooting of unarmed man in Valencia

The state Department of Justice is investigating the deadly shooting of an unarmed man by a sheriff's deputy at Westfield Valencia Town Center.

VALENCIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Investigators from the State Department of Justice are taking over the investigation into a deadly shooting at Westfield Valencia Town Center that involved a sheriff's deputy.

The incident happened outside the Macy's department store around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. According to the Los Angeles County sheriff's Department, deputies from their Santa Clarita station responded to a trespassing call at the mall. While the deputy was trying to get the man to leave the area, a scuffle happened.

A deputy-involved shooting occurred. The suspect, a man in his 60s, was transported to the hospital, where he later died. The deputy was treated and released from the hospital for her injuries.

Due to a new law that took effect in July 2021, the California Department of Justice is now investigating. The law states that whenever an officer is involved in the shooting of an unarmed civilian, the state department of justice comes in to investigate.

Authorities say the suspect that was shot and killed was unarmed.

The suspect's name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.