Deputy shot, suspect killed in City Terrace shooting

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was shot and wounded in a shooting in City Terrace that also left one suspect dead Monday night, sheriff's officials said.The deputy, who was shot in the upper torso, appeared to be on his two feet and assisted by his colleagues while entering the LAC+USC Medical Center. The deputy went into surgery and is listed in stable condition.The LASD confirmed a 42-year-old suspect was fatally shot in the deputy-involved shooting, which happened at about 11:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of De Garmo Drive. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.During a Tuesday morning press conference, L.A. County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said deputies stopped a vehicle they deemed suspicious.As they began to interact with the people inside the vehicle, one of the deputies spotted something suspicious.An altercation ensued when one of the individuals in the backseat exited the vehicle and produced a gun. A struggle between the suspect and deputy over control of the weapon occurred.The gun was discharged at some point during the altercation and the deputy was shot, authorities said.The partner deputy witnessed the altercation and fatally shot the suspect.The two other individuals inside the vehicle, a 30-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, were detained for questioning. They were not involved in the shooting, authorities said.The injured deputy has been with sheriff's department for approximately 10 years.A gun was recovered from the scene.