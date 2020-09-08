'Halloween at Descanso' coming to Descanso Gardens this October

The Gardens will celebrate Halloween next month with a "pumpkin-filled extravaganza" that invites guests to experience socially-distant, pumpkin-themed displays.
Throughout the most popular sections of Descanso Gardens, there will be a twisting hay maze, a house made entirely out of real pumpkins and a pumpkin arch.
RELATED | LA's Haunted Hayride reimagined as drive-up experience for 2020
The path through the forest will also have surprises like scarecrows with pumpkin heads and arms of branches that pop out as you pass by.
"This has been a wild year," said Juliann Rooke, executive director, Descanso Gardens, "so we wanted to provide a fall experience that would not only celebrate the season, but provide families with a way to enjoy Halloween safely and outside, in nature."
While exploring the Gardens, guests can stop by the Kitchen at Descanso, where they can get fall-inspired drinks, soups and snacks like caramel corn and churros.
RELATED | Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween: See the full 2020 schedule of movies
"Halloween at Descanso" runs from Thursday, Oct. 1 to Sunday, Oct. 25 from 9am-5pm and Monday, Oct. 26 to Saturday, Oct 31. from 9am-8pm daily.
Tickets are required and can be purchased online at descansogardens.org.