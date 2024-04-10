New 'Descendants' movie adds 'HSMTMTS' star to all-star cast

'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' star Dara Renee joins the cast of the new 'Descendants' movie

'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' star Dara Renee joins the cast of the new 'Descendants' movie

LOS ANGELES -- "The Descendants" are back! The next installment in the mega-hit franchise is called "Descendants: The Rise of Red" and is set to premiere this summer.

Dara Renee, who is best known for her role as Kourtney in "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," is joining the cast as Uliana, the younger sister of Ursula. She's a teen sea-witch and mean-girl bully with eight wicked tentacles and a crew of lackeys.

On The Red Carpet caught up with Renee at Walt Disney World in Orlando, and she revealed more about her role.

"It's actually really fun. I was like, 'wait, I don't have to smile? Ok let's get it!' And it worked really good when I was like, 'I'm a little sad today, all right I might cry in the bathroom,' I just took it out on the stage," Renee said. "It was really fun, and who doesn't like being a character, especially a villain!"

"The cast is absolutely brilliant. Rita Ora, Brandy, Kylie Cantrell, Malia (Baker), I mean literally everyone who is part of this cast gives their all and you can tell in so many different ways."

"Descendants: The Rise of Red" will stream on Disney+ July 12.