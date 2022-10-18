Destination: Walt Disney World checks out some of the most unique hotels in the world

PACK YOUR BAGS: We're taking you to some of the most unique hotels in the world inspired by iconic travel locations, such as the Great Northwest, the African Plains and a Polynesian Paradise through Destination: Walt Disney World.

Destination: Walt Disney World takes you to some of the most unique hotel experiences in the world.

Inspired by some of the world's most iconic travel locations, such as Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney Studios and Animal Kingdom, plus the Great Northwest, the African Plains, a Polynesian Paradise and an out of the world experience on board the Star Wars Starcruiser.

The first stop is Disney's Wilderness Lodge, which honors the beauty of the untamed wilderness, with nature trails, geyers and rustic realness.

Then, step into the heart of Africa with hotels rooms that serve up spectacular views and beautiful animals at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge.

Destination: Walt Disney World also brings you the spirit of the South Pacific at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort with deluxe over the water bungalows and a cool oasis vibe.

Plus, embark on a trip like no other on the Star Wars: Galactic StarCruiser.

Before you pack your bags, watch the video above for the whole story.

For more information or to book your travel:

disneyworld.disney.go.com