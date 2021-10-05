Home & Garden

Diamond Bar: Residents ordered to vacate after 150 condos at complex are red- or yellow-tagged

By
DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Residents at this Diamond Bar complex suddenly have been ordered to leave their homes after all 150 condos were red- or yellow-tagged.

"They posted that we have to vacate by Oct. 18," said one resident who doesn't want to be publicly identified. "As of now we don't know anything. I'm kind of blind because it just happened and we don't know what to do and why this happened."

The city of Diamond Bar issued the notice last Thursday after the homeowner's association hired an engineering company to inspect the property, according to a spokesperson for the city. The findings concluded that the whole complex needed to be cleared out.

In a statement the city said some of the reasons are "structural hazards in all buildings on the property, including deteriorated or inadequate foundations. Faulty materials in all buildings on the property caused by failure ... to maintain construction materials in good and safe condition."

There is a lot of termite damage in the complex, according to the city. The statement also said residents should reach out to their landlords for help.

"Under the California Health and Safety Code they are entitled to rent benefits from the owner," according to the statement. "These benefits include two months of fair market rent for the area, and an amount to cover utility service deposits."

Residents who own and live in their condominium are encouraged to review their homeowner's insurance policy or contact their insurance company to find out if their coverage includes assistance to cover the costs of temporary living.

ABC7 reached out to the law firm representing the HOA but did not immediately receive a response.
