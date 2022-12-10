Massive chunks of ice crash through Diamond Bar family's home while they watched TV

The family's home surveillance camera captured images of ice falling to the ground.

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Massive chunks of ice crashed through the roof of a Diamond Bar family's home while they were watching TV as Southern California continues to experience more winter weather.

"All of a sudden, we heard a really loud crash into the house and the whole house shook and some glass broke and we thought that maybe a small plane had hit the house," said Lillian Ferguson.

The large chunk of ice tore through Ferguson's roof on Friday and landed in the attic. The family's home surveillance camera captured images of ice falling to the ground.

"It broke two of the 2x6 rafters in the attic and it actually pulled some of the slats into the attic," said Mark Ferguson.

No one was injured during the incident and the Fergusons are still trying to figure out what happened.

Until then, the couple is working to get their roof and attic repaired.

"There's a lot of people that walk their dogs and stuff around this time of the day and, honestly, it would have killed them," said Lillian Ferguson. "We're just grateful that everybody's okay."

Meanwhile, a winter storm watch is now in effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon for parts of Southern California.

Some areas are expected to possibly see moderate to heavy snow along with gusty winds.